Interface, Red Lokust, Bellhead, Sensuous Enemy, Lorelei Dreaming, Null Device

× Expand D&G Photography The band Sensuous Enemy and instruments. Sensuous Enemy

media release: Since all the way back to the release of volume 1 back in 2010, the Electronic Saviors compilations have gathered amazing talent in all corners of the electronic and industrial music community to create and share their music with the world while raising awareness and resources to help fight cancer. With the recent release of volume 7 in 2025, REVERB is honored to present a special live event with performances from six amazing artists on the release from our backyard and beyond!

Interface (New York)

Red Lokust (Pittsburgh)

Bellhead (Chicago)

Sensuous Enemy (Madison)

Lorelei Dreaming (Madison)

Null Device (Madison)

Saturday July 26, 2025

Doors at 6pm, show at 7pm

$30 at the door

In honor of Electronic Saviors and the wars waged by countless numbers of our loved ones, all proceeds from the show will be donated to local cancer research and resource organizations.