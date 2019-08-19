press release: Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Christ Presbyterian Church, Muslim Women of Madison, and the Lussier Community Education Center are co-sponsoring our third interfaith blood drive on Monday, August 19, 1:00 to 6:00 at the Lussier Center, 55 S Gammon Road, Madison.

Please join our lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today!

Click here to make an appointment: https://www.redcrossblood.org/ give.html/drive-results? zipSponsor=interfaithblood

We need volunteers to help out during the drive. To sign up, click here: https://www.signupgenius.com/ go/10C0D4DA9A929A4F94-blood1

Your donation will help save lives! The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

Thank you for supporting the American Red Cross blood program! Please help spread the word by forwarding this email and sharing the Facebook event page on your Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/450481139101539/

Questions? Contact Rabbi Bonnie Margulis at 608-827-9482 or email rabbibonnie@charter.net