Interfaith Community Picnic
Rennebohm Park 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Please join Muslim Women of Madison and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice for an afternoon of fun, food, and friendship at our Interfaith Community picnic!
August 25 from 1:00 to 4:00 at Rennebohm Park, 115 N Eau Claire Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53705.
Pizza, watermelon, and cold drinks will be served, or bring your own picnic lunch.
Info
Rennebohm Park 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Special Events