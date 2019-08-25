Interfaith Community Picnic

Rennebohm Park 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Please join Muslim Women of Madison and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice for an afternoon of fun, food, and friendship at our Interfaith Community picnic!

August 25 from 1:00 to 4:00 at Rennebohm Park, 115 N Eau Claire Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53705.

Pizza, watermelon, and cold drinks will be served, or bring your own picnic lunch.

