media release: Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice is excited to announce our Fall 2023 Interfaith Intersections events. This program brings people together to hold intentional conversations on a variety of topics related to faith.

Goals:

to deepen relationships among people of different faiths

hold rich conversations on different topics

learn about faiths other than your own.

Format:

a panel of 3-4 lay people who will address a topic they have been given in advance

followed by breakout groups to give participants the opportunity to process what they have heard and share their own perspectives

report outs from the small groups.

An important aspect of this program is that our panelists are lay people, not clergy or academics. Therefore, panelists will address this topic speaking from their own understanding of their faith but not speaking for their faith.

Please join us:

October 12 at 7:00 pm the Baha’i Center, 324 W Lakeside St, Madison, WI 53715 - panelists come from Muslim, Jewish, and Baha’i communities, topic: What are the most foundational tenets of your faith tradition?

November 9 at 7:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2019 Fisher St, Madison, WI 53713 - panelists come from Buddhist, Jewish, and American Baptist communities, topic: what does your faith teach about death and dying?

Each Event will also have a Zoom option. Please RSVP here

https://forms.gle/q6BC2zE67Dp42zAp7

We are deeply grateful to the Jewish Federation of Madison for their support of this program!