Interfaith Unwind; Painting Retablos

media release: Come paint retablos, inspired by Mexican devotional art and the Peruvian indigenista movement, and join a discussion with Chica@ & Latin@ Studies Professor Theresa Delgadillo about devotional practices, religious diversity and religious change! Snacks provided.

Latine Heritage Month: Illuminating Our Voices

September 15-October 15, 2024

This year’s theme, Illuminating Our Voices, showcases how Latine people share their passions and cultures through the arts. Ranging from dance to music, the visual arts to comedy, these forms of expression have bold and vibrant histories within Latine communities. Illuminating Our Voices amplifies the diversity within Latine cultures and allows individuals to share their stories in connection with the community. Join us this month as we uplift Latine voices with joy, power and pride. Find this year's events at https://students.wisc.edu/latine/.