Intermediate Microsoft Excel

Improve your skill in using Microsoft Excel in this hands-on computer class at the Verona Public Library. This class will build on the information learned in Introduction to Microsoft Excel, but the class is open to anyone with basic skills in using Excel. Training is provided by John Harris from Harris Multimedia & Computers.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and class size is limited. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.