media release: April 29 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm, Concourse Hotel in Madison, WI - 1 W. Dayton St., Madison, WI 53703

Who is this for: K-12 educators, librarians, children’s literature enthusiasts

Cost: $25*

International Children’s Literature Celebration: Folk and Fairytales is a workshop for educators, librarians, students and children’s literature enthusiasts. The day long event will feature two award-winning authors and experts from UW-Madison. Authors will present mini lectures, engage in a roundtable discussion, and sign copies of their books for attendees. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

The workshop theme is Folk and Fairytales, and we are excited to welcome two award-winning authors in person:

Each attendee will also receive a free copy of these books!

*This workshop is funded by grants from the US Department of Education, which prohibit us from using these funds to pay for food. Thus, the $25 registration fee is needed to cover the cost of lunch and refreshments. Register to attend here.