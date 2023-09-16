International Crane Foundation 50th Anniversary

International Crane Foundation, Baraboo E11376 Shady Lane Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

press release:  On Saturday, September 16, 2023, come home to the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Wisconsin, to celebrate 50 years of saving cranes!

Begin the celebration with Member Appreciation Day at our headquarters, followed by an inspirational evening benefit hosted by our Co-founder George Archibald and President and CEO Rich Beilfuss at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. Guests are welcome to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to begin check-in and for a cocktail reception, with the in-person program and dinner beginning promptly at 7:00 p.m.

View our event Frequently Asked Questions here. For additional questions, please contact Allyson Bass at 608-356-9462 ext. 106.

608-356-9462
