International Day of the Girl Community Conversation

media release: In response to concerning local and national health trends, Girls on the Run and the Healthy Kids Collaborative are co-hosting a conversation with community leaders in health care, mental health, public policy, and education. Their hope is to bring people together as caregivers, educators, health care workers, and communities to disrupt the trends and foster change. According to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March, approximately three out of every five girls felt persistently sad and hopeless, which may be considered a marker for depressive symptoms.

The International Day of the Girl – A Community Conversation – sponsored by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will take place on Wednesday, October 11th at Goodman Community Center. The event – including an expert panel and community conversation – will run from 8:00-10:30am and include networking and a light breakfast.

The panel of experts will be moderated by Angela Russell, chief diversity officer for diversity, equity and inclusion at TruStage and founder and host of the Black Oxygen Podcast. The panelists include: Danielle Johnson, the director of student staff support services with the Madison Metropolitan School District and yoga and mindfulness instructor; Dr. Megan Moreno, tenured professor and interim chair in the Dept. of Pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health; Brittany Neal, LCSW a psychotherapist with Anesis Therapy; and Alder Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, the first openly trans woman to be elected in Wisconsin's history and alder for Madison's District 15.

Information about data trends will also be presented by Meghan Benson, member of the Dane County Youth Commission and the director of research, assessment, and evaluation at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

This event is designed for parents, caregivers, educators, nonprofits, health care practitioners, mental health specialists, public policy advocates, researchers, business representatives, and community members of all genders. The event is free ($25 suggested donation) and open to the public. More information and the link to register (limited spots remain) is available here: www.girlsontherunscwi.org/day- of-the-girl.

######

About Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin: Girls on the Run SCWI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering positive youth development programming in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Rock, and Sauk Counties. Girls on the Run SCWI is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which includes more than 200 councils in the U.S. and Canada. Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. Trained volunteer coaches lead small teams through the research-based lessons which include dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them prepare for adolescence and establish an appreciation for health and wellness. The program culminates with the girls creating and executing a community impact project and completing a celebratory 5K run. Since 2005, over 20,000 participants at over 100 program sites throughout South Central WI have benefited from Girls on the Run.

For more information about Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, visit: https://www. girlsontherunscwi.org