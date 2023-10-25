International Development, Global Migration, and the Rise of Economic Imperialism

media release: UW Havens-Wright Center hybrid in-person and online event. If you would like to attend online, you must register in advance.

This event is presented in collaboration with the Department of Geography, and the Institute for Regional and International Studies National Resource Center (IRIS NRC) at UW-Madison.

Immanuel Ness is research associate at the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice and Visiting Professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg and professor of political ccience at the City University of New York. Among numerous other books, academic articles, major reference works and book chapters on migration, he is the author of books and collections on labor, globalization, migration and protest movements, including Migration as Economic Imperialism: How International Labour Mobility Undermines Economic Development in Poor Countries (Polity 2023); Routledge Handbook of the Gig Economy (Routledge 2022); Organizing Insurgency: Workers’ Movements in the Global South (Pluto 2021); Southern Insurgency: The Coming of the Global Working Class (Pluto 2015); Guest Workers and Resistance to U.S. Corporate Despotism (University of Illinois Press 2011); and Immigrants, Unions and the New US Labor Market (Temple University Press 2005). Among other works: The Oxford Handbook of Migration Crises (2019); The Oxford Handbook of Economic Imperialism (2022); Global Perspectives on Workers and Labour Organizations (2019), and the Palgrave Encyclopedia of Imperialism and Anti-Imperialism (2014/2021). He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Labor and Society (Brill) and has been invited to make public presentations on labor and migration throughout the world.