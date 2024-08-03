International Food, Fun & Dance

media release: Please join us on Saturday, August 3, to enjoy a feast of foods and cultural activities from around the world at the Madison International Partners fundraising dinner and silent auction. The evening will include a dinner of authentic foods from multiple cultures and fun activities and performances representing several countries.

Attend this family friendly event to experience other cultures through food, activities and entertainment and support the work of Madison International Partners’ which assists international students, immigrants and refugees in the Madison area adjust to life in the U.S. through language and cultural learning programs.

Details of the event are as follows:

What: International Food, Fun and Dance: A Benefit for Madison International Partners

Saturday, August 3, 2024, 944 E Gorham St, Madison (the Fellowship Hall of Christ Presbyterian Church)

Time: 5:30 p.m. Social time with silent auction and cultural activity stations

6:30 p.m. Dinner

7:30 p.m. Brief program and announce silent auction winners

Get in on the fun! Space is limited so reserve seats for yourself, your family, or sponsor a full table of 8 today!

Reserve individual seats online: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe29za9J8jCgq4bIJ

The suggested minimum donation is $20 per person or $50 for a family of up to 4.

Sponsor a table of 8 and invite friends and family to join you. Minimum donation of $130 to reserve a full table. Call Jean-Rene Watchou at 608-217-3008 to reserve a table and provide names of your guests.

From addressing common issues faced by international students, immigrants and refugees including language barriers, cultural misunderstandings, anxiety and loneliness, to improving communication through English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, proceeds from this event will help improve relationships between people of different cultures and make Madison a welcoming community for all. Reserve your spot today!