press release: The International Forum on Consciousness: As Above, So Below, is and event where our presenters this year bring their experiences and teachings with the intention of expanding our understanding of how an expansive view of the universe and the micro unseen worlds can transform our awareness of self amid time, space, matter and energy.

With each presenter and panel, we will consider diverse perspectives on truth and reality, experiencing transdisciplinary views with different approaches to accessing states of consciousness, and as always, leaving us with more questions than answers.

The Forum will provide immersive experiences, live music, and, most importantly, time for connection and meaningful dialogue with the presenters and attendees.

September 29, 7:30am-6:00pm, Sept. 30, 7:30am-4:00pm

Basic Registration $275; an additional $90 gives the option to join the Presenter’s table for dinner Thursday evening.