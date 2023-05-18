press release: Nature, Earth and Humanity: Evolution of Connection

The 2023 International Forum on Consciousness will draw thought leaders and researchers to Madison, WI May 18-19 to explore relationships of human society to the planetary environment and to the larger dimension of time and space. Now in its 13th year, the annual Forum is dedicated to information-sharing and discussion regarding important—and often challenging—topics related to the exploration of consciousness.

Key questions addressed in 2023 will include:

How do our perceptions and perspectives intersect with the reality of how our decisions impact our planetary home?

How can we foster a culture of consciousness that respects all living beings and natural resources, and, possibly, is restorative?

The event brings together experts, practitioners and the interested public to explore diverse perspectives on truth and reality. In-depth presentations, immersive experiences, live music and time for connection and meaningful dialogue with presenters and attendees enable transdisciplinary collaboration.

Start time May 18, 7:30am; end time May 19, 4:30pm, at BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Institute, 5445 East Cheryl Parkway

Registration for the 2023 Forum is $300.