International Haiku Day Celebration
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us as we celebrate International Haiku Day on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7 PM with an interdisciplinary performance of music and poets.
Poets include: Brenda Lempp, Kathi Ashmore, Ellen Samuels, David McKee, Julie Warther, James Krotzman, James P. Roberts, Kathie Giorgio, and Jodi Vander Molen.
Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books, Spoken Word