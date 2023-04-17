International Haiku Day Celebration

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us as we celebrate International Haiku Day on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7 PM with an interdisciplinary performance of music and poets. 

Poets include: Brenda Lempp, Kathi Ashmore, Ellen Samuels, David McKee, Julie Warther, James Krotzman, James P. Roberts, Kathie Giorgio, and Jodi Vander Molen. 

