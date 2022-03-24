International LGBTQ+ Film Festival
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: WUD Film and WUD Society and Politics host an International LGBTQ+ Film Festival
Join WUD Film and WUD SoPo for a full weekend of critically acclaimed international queer cinema. The festival will showcase six different films, representing six different nations. All showings are FREE at the Marquee on the second floor of Union South.
Showings and Titles
- Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7pm | Flee (2021) | Denmark
- Friday, March 25, 2022, at 6pm | And Then We Danced (2019) | Georgia
- Friday, March 25, 2022, at 8:30pm | The Wound (2017) | South Africa
- Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 6pm | The Way He Looks (2014) | Brazil
- Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 8:30pm | A Fantastic Woman (2017) | Chile
- Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3pm | The Handmaiden (2016) | Japan
For information on available assistive content for WUD Film screenings, please visit the Assistive Movie Screenings in the Marquee Theater page.
This event is intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, Wisconsin Union members and their guests. Anyone can become a Wisconsin Union member.