press release: WUD Film and WUD Society and Politics host an International LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Join WUD Film and WUD SoPo for a full weekend of critically acclaimed international queer cinema. The festival will showcase six different films, representing six different nations. All showings are FREE at the Marquee on the second floor of Union South.

Showings and Titles

For information on available assistive content for WUD Film screenings, please visit the Assistive Movie Screenings in the Marquee Theater page.

This event is intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, Wisconsin Union members and their guests. Anyone can become a Wisconsin Union member.