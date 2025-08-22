International Overdose Awareness Day Display

media release: This August, a powerful display of remembrance and awareness will once again line Atwood Avenue in Madison. From August 22 through September 5, memorial signs honoring lives lost to overdose and drug poisoning will be installed along the stretch near Olbrich Park as part of Dane County’s observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD).

Each sign bears the name of a loved one lost to overdose—an effort to bring visibility to the deep and personal impact of the overdose crisis in our community. The signs serve not only as tributes but also as calls to action, reminding passersby that behind every statistic is a person, a family, and a story.

Community members are invited to participate in the memorial. Starting August 4, individuals can pick up a blank sign from the Safe Communities office (2352 S Park St Ste 302, Madison) to personalize in honor of someone they’ve lost. Signs should be returned by August 20 to be included in the display. Signs from previous years will also be featured—ensuring the memories of those we’ve already honored continue to be seen and felt.