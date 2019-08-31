press release: Safe Communities partners will join communities around the world to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose.

Observed on the 31st of August every year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.

Safe Communities International Overdose Awareness Day Observances:

August 24 - September 7: Olbrich Park Flag Memorial Display to honor those lost to Overdose. Memorial Flags available at Safe Communities Offices. Please call 608-441-3060 for pick up information.

Saturday, August 31: 8:00 AM – Noon Madison Farmer’s Market on the Square Overdose Awareness and Prevention Booth

7:00 PM Olbrich Park “Your light still shines” memorial gathering and observance to honor loved ones lost to overdose

In 2018, there were 747 IOAD events of all kinds, held in 38 countries.

People and communities came together to raise awareness of one of the world’s most urgent public health crises – one that, unfortunately, is only getting worse.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime’s most recent World Annual Drug Report, 585,000 people around the world died as a result of drug use in 2017.

A full list of the IOAD 2019 events currently planned around the world can be found at:https://www.overdoseday. com/activities-2019/

International Overdose Awareness Day is convened by Penington Institute, an Australian not-for-profit. Financial support for Safe Communities’ local observances has been provided by families of those lost to overdose.

https://www.overdoseday.com/

www.safercommunity.net