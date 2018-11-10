press release: Saturday, November 10 is International Science Center and Science Museum Day. Madison Children’s Museum is pleased to be a member of the Association of Science – Technology Centers. The association believes strongly that Science is a Human Right, which means:

Everybody has the right to science.

Freedom of research is essential for the advancement of science.

Sound policies are informed by science.

Gender equality in science is a need and a right.

Discrimination cannot be tolerated in the pursuit of academic careers.

You have the right to share your scientific findings.

Youth empowerment is achieved through science education.

Equal opportunities in science are essential.

Win a Membership: If you visit on International Science Museum Day, you can enter in a drawing to win a year of Family Level membership to Madison Children’s Museum. At the Family level and above you not only get free admission to our museum, but you also get free admission to all Association of Science and Technology Center reciprocal network museums. Current members, if you win we add a year to your ongoing membership and upgrade it if it isn’t Family level or higher. Learn more about membership here.

Also join us for drop-in programs with a science theme, including Mad Science and STEAM Collaborative Art. Every day is full of science-based learning and fun at Madison Children’s Museum, but today we’re celebrating how important science is to us all.

As with all of our theme days, Science Museum Day is FREE for members and FREE with museum admission. No pre-registration is needed, activities will be open to all while supplies last.