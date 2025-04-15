media release: The International Trails Summit, hosted by American Trails and the Professional TrailBuilders Association (PTBA), is set to take place at Monona Terrace Convention Center from April 15-17. This premier event will gather more than 700 trail professionals and volunteers from various sectors, including public agencies, private businesses, and nonprofit organizations, fostering collaboration and advancement in the trails community.

According to Aaryn Kay of PTBA, Madison was selected as the host city because of its status as a model trail community: “Our attendees can literally access a trail from the Monona Terrace Convention Center. The Wisconsin trails community has been incredibly supportive throughout the planning process, and that’s reflected in the Summit’s content, which highlights many local projects and programs.”

This year’s Summit offers a mix of educational sessions, hands-on field experiences, and networking opportunities, all designed to equip attendees with practical knowledge, connections, and inspiration that they can bring back to their communities. A major highlight of the event is the Offsite Field Day on Thursday, April 17, hosted at Babcock County Park in McFarland, WI. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore local trails, participate in field demonstrations, and experience Dane County’s natural beauty firsthand.

The Summit is honored to feature James Edward Mills as the keynote speaker. A freelance journalist and independent media producer with over 20 years of experience, Mills specializes in stories about outdoor recreation, environmental conservation, and sustainable living. He authored The Adventure Gap: Changing the Face of the Outdoors, recognized by Outside Magazine as one of the 10 "Outdoor Books that Shaped the Last Decade," and co-produced the documentary film "An American Ascent."

Adding to the excitement, the World Trails Film Festival will take place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in conjunction with the Summit. The festival is open to the public and Summit attendees, offering an inspiring lineup of trail-related films. More details can be found at https://trails.film/festivals/its25/.