media release: International Winter Bike to Work Day is a real thing…and we’re loving it! Join Madison Bikes on your way home from work or school or wherever and enjoy a warm beverage, a hot fire and some friendly winter biking conversations. On Friday, Feb 11 we’ll be on the Cap City Trail near the Timekeeper sculpture/Monona Terrace from 3 to 5 PM. Coffee donated by Lodgic Everyday Community.