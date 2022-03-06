International Women’s Day Speakout & March

https://www.facebook.com/events/1699725540359328/

press release: We are staring down the most serious attacks on reproductive rights in decades, but the situation is by no means futile. From Ireland to Argentina and most recently in Mexico, women's movements are either winning or expanding abortion rights. These movements have taken up the tactics of protests, student walkouts, strikes, and other militant actions to fight against the far right. We need to revive the traditions that won Roe in the first place (when, like today, the court was dominated by conservative Republican appointees!) by getting organized in our schools, workplaces, and communities, carrying out bold tactics of escalation, and relying on working class solidarity, not the Democrats, to win guaranteed free access to abortion for all.

We need a socialist feminist struggle for free, high quality reproductive care including universal childcare, rent control and high quality, publicly owned housing. We need an end to health care profiteering and an immediate transition to Medicare for All. A socialist feminist struggle has to take up the struggle against racism, transphobia, and terror against immigrants as all forms of oppression serve only to divide the working class from one another.

A 172-year-old abortion law could go back into effect in Wisconsin if Roe is overturned - march with the socialists in Madison ahead of International Women's Day to fight not only for full reproductive freedom for all, but for a society built in the interest of working people and families!