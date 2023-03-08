International Women's Day Celebration

media release:

Celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Madison College Mitby Theatre and Gateway Atrium, 3550 Anderson Street, Madison. The event is open to all.

This celebration offers activities and events centered on the 2023 International Women’s Day theme, #EmbraceEquity. Attendees are invited to connect over coffee and Girls Scout Cookies, and to stay for the public premiere of In Her Boots, a feature-length documentary exploring the first 40 years of women at the Madison Fire Department. After the film, guests will be inspired to take action, pledge to embrace equity, and share their #EmbraceEquity selfies. Tickets are free at: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/547468431817.

The evening agenda is as follows:

· 5:30-6:30 p.m. Connect over cookies & coffee..

· 6:30-8:30 p.m. Premiere of In Her Boots

· 8:30-9:00 p.m. Take Action to ‘Embrace Equity’

This event is presented in partnership by organizations working toward gender equity in the fire service. These organizations include:

· IGNITE: Women Of the Madison Fire Department, a non-profit organization that mentors, recruits, educates and supports women in the Madison Fire Department and surrounding communities.

· CampHERO, an experience designed to help girls develop courage, gain confidence and build character while exploring the protective services (police, fire, EMS).

· Madison College, NextGen Responders Academy, a program for high-school juniors and seniors that allows them to take college courses in fire and EMS.

· Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council, an organization that helps girls discover their strengths, find their voices and bring change to the issues that are most important to them.

· The Madison Fire Department, a department providing fire protection, fire prevention, and emergency medical services for the City of Madison, Town of Blooming Grove, and Village of Shorewood Hills.