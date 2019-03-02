International Women's Day Community Celebration

press release: From grassroots activism to worldwide action, we are entering an exciting period of history where the world demand and expects balance. We notice its absence and celebrate its presence. Balance drives a better working world. Women have come a long way, yet there's still more to be achieved. Let's all help create a #BalanceforBetter

Please JOIN Senegambia Women’s Association and the African community to celebrate women's achievements and tenaciously challenge bias. This evening is filled with inspirational speakers, great ethnic food, performers, music and dancing. #BalanceforBetter