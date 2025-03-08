International Women’s Day in Teejop

media release: Saturday, March 8, 2025, 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM, State St. entrance of the Wisconsin State Capitol

Women’s Day In Teejop!

An Indigenous-centered, multicultural celebration of Women’s Day and the

Launch of the “March to Election Day Tour”

Mother Earth's Young Protectors, Inc is partnering with Building Unity to put on a Women's Day Celebration at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Saturday, March 8 at 10:00 am.

This event will occur just outside of the State Street Entrance of the State Capitol. It will showcase Indigenous singers, dancers, and drummers as well as creative expressions from other cultures and speeches from a variety of community leaders.

At about 12:30 pm, this celebration will conclude with Indigenous drummers and singers performing an Indigenous “Traveling Song” to help kick-off the 25-day "March to Election Day Tour”. This Democracy Tour will be traveling to over 30 Wisconsin communities (including all 12 of Wisconsin's Sovereign Indigenous Nations) sounding the alarm with the message that we've got to unite for peace, justice, sustainability, and democracy. At each tour stop, we will be stressing the importance of turning out the vote on or before April 1.

Find out more about the tour here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1574220609952085/