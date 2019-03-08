International Womyn's Day: Creativity in Madison

press release: Happy Hour Show!!!

Doors 5:30, Show 6pm

$8 dollars

We have a wonderfully evening of creative women and gender queer people in Madison. International Womyn's Day is about celebrating Womyn workers. We will be celebrating the creative people that work so hard around us all the time. This will be an evening of music, comedy and storytelling.

Performances by:

Cal Smith is a non-binary, transgender, queer comedian and storyteller. Watch Cal as they share their life’s story and put a comedic spin on their lived experiences! They are the Genderqueer Enby that you might know from Facebook, Lyft or Grindr!

Grace Olson is a singer song writer playing sweet tunes that give you all the feelings of a warm cup of tea can on a cold day.

Margaret and Elizabeth both do the Loveseat show in town will share stories about life.

Roz of the band Heavy Looks will play some of her solo songs, about making through life with all the ups and downs.

More performers TBA

Safer Space // Sober Space // All Ages