Internationalizing Community College Curricula

media release: A public brainstorming session on challenges and new opportunities in expanding international education in community colleges, including Madison College. With Dean Frances Vavrus (UW-Madison), Geoff Bradshaw (Madison College), Jonathan Pollack (Madison College)

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan- your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

Coffee, tea and donuts will be served!