press release: USA | 1937 | 35mm | 79 min.

Director: Alfred Santell; Cast: Barbara Stanwyck, Joel McCrea, Stanley Ridges

Just released from two years in prison for harboring her fugitive husband, young widow Janet Haley (Stanwyck) searches NYC for the daughter whom her husband hid away in an orphanage. While Janet is drawn to the generous and kind Dr. Kildare (McCrea), she prepares to give herself over to the creepy gangster (Ridges) who says he knows where the child is being held. The marvelously moving and continually surprising Internes Can’t Take Money was the first big-screen realization of writer Max Brand’s enduringly popular Dr. Kildare character and the movie shares the title (and the antiquated spelling) of one of Brand’s many Kildare stories. “Unexpectedly delicate…the dialogue direction, slow and unemphatic at a time when fast and loud was the default setting, establishes an attentive tenderness between the main characters, further developed by the emphasis on the silent looks they exchange” (Dave Kehr, The New York Times).

All summer screenings take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.