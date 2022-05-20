Interpretation in the States: Views from the Bench

media release: This panel will highlight the perspectives of state Supreme Court justices from Wisconsin and beyond. Panelists will explore how state courts address pressing questions of legal interpretation—constitutional, statutory, or regulatory—that arise at the state level. Topics of discussion will include interpretive dilemmas that state courts face, how state approaches to interpretation might differ from federal approaches, and aspects of state law that warrant greater attention from scholars and the public.

The State Democracy Research Initiative is delighted to welcome Justice Anita Earls (North Carolina Supreme Court), Justice Brian Hagedorn (Wisconsin Supreme Court), Justice Jill Karofsky (Wisconsin Supreme Court), Justice Laurie McKinnon (Montana Supreme Court), and Justice Elizabeth Welch (Michigan Supreme Court) for this discussion.

This event will be held in a hybrid capacity. Participants can choose to attend virtually or in person at the Memorial Union in the Tripp Commons Room.

*Please note: In person attendance is limited.

This event has been approved for 1.5 Wisconsin CLE credit.

Date and time

Fri, May 20, 2022

1:15 PM – 2:45 PM CDT

Location

University of Wisconsin - Memorial Union / Virtual

800 Langdon Street

Madison, WI 53706

