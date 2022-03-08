ONLINE: Interpretive Signage and Design

press release: This session is a VIRTUAL event.

Join Lauren Brown, owner and principal designer for LVBrown Studio, to learn how to select a designer, collect information and materials necessary to create an interpretive panel.

Basic design priciples

Creating an interpretive panel, start to finish

Telling a visual story

Connecting natural and cultural history

Dane County Park Staff will also provide an overview of our process for working with a consultant and putting up an interpretive sign in a Dane County Park.

Training Series

This is part of a winter volunteer training series that is open to park Friends groups, watershed groups and other organizations working to improve and protect Dane County land and water resources. These sessions are free and open to all. Please register in advance for planning purposes. Snacks and beverages will be provided by the Foundation for Dane County Parks. For a full list of trainings in this series, visit our Friends Stewardship and Training Resources webpage.