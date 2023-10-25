Interrogating the Future of Puerto Rican Studies

RSVP

UW Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: April 23–24, 2026, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Pyle Center, University of Wisconsin–Madison

The Puerto Rican Studies Hub at UW–Madison invites you to a two-day symposium featuring a series of panels with scholars, artists, and practitioners reflecting on the present and future of Puerto Rican Studies. The program is organized as a sequence of conversations with no concurrent sessions, allowing attendees to participate in the full set of discussions.

The symposium marks the forthcoming publication of Interrogating the Future of Puerto Rican Studies (Duke University Press), edited by Aurora Santiago Ortiz and Jorell Meléndez-Badillo.

Light breakfast, coffee breaks, and lunch will be provided.

RSVP:

https://forms.gle/WbYuXyMfRBBwJnyW8

Info

UW Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
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