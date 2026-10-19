× Expand courtesy William Quackenbush William Quackenbush, tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation. William Quackenbush, tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation.

media release: The Driftless Historium will host William Nąąwącekǧize Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Nation and Deer Clan member for a presentation focusing on Indigenous oral traditions and their enduring significance and relevance in the 21st century. All are invited to “The Intersection of Oral Traditions & Written History” on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 1 p.m.

Mr. Quackenbush will explore how Ho-Chunk oral traditions meticulously protect and carry forward vital information and insights about the world we occupy today. Hear how Ho-Chunk lifeways and histories are integrally connected to their ancestral lands, which include present-day Wisconsin. These histories are vast and detailed. Some will strike close to home, such as those that tell of seeking refuge during the last glacial period in the Driftless region, while others illustrate a profound understanding of the natural world, explaining and corroborating events and phenomena long studied by scientists.

Mr. Quackenbush, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, recently retired after serving for more than 25 years as the Tribal Historic Preservation Officer and Cultural Resource Division Manager. In these roles, Quackenbush advocated for the conservation and protection of indigenous cultural resources, sacred sites, and ancestral lands across Wisconsin. He has traveled the Midwest and beyond sharing his expertise on Ho-Chunk history and is nationally recognized for his many and innovative preservation efforts.

Half-Hour History is a once-a-month midday speaker series featuring engaging presentations on local and regional history. Generously supported by a grant from the Mount Horeb Community Foundation, these FREE programs are open to all on the third Wednesday of each month. Up next, “Vintage Holiday Decorations” presented by local collector Darren Walker on Wednesday, December 16, 2026. For more information call 608-437-6486, visit mthorebhistory.org/events or email [email protected].

Founded in 1975, the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society operates the Driftless Historium and works to collect, preserve, and share the stories of southwestern Dane County.