Intersections: Ballet + Tango

press release: Join hosts Katie & Doug Reuhl in supporting Madison Ballet through an evening celebrating the intersection of classical ballet and Argentinian tango in their beautiful private dance studio.

As a tango aficionado, Ms. Reuhl was deeply inspired by Madison Ballet’s premiere of Malachi Squires’ The Restless Hours, which seamlessly melded the two art forms with artistry and respect.

In this special performance, Madison Ballet dancers Michaela King, Jacob Ashley, Bri George, and Janel Meindersee perform excerpts from The Restless Hours, set to the haunting music of Astor Piazzola. The evening will include tango performances by Argentinian Tango instructor Humberto Décima and his students.

There will also be a special live performance of the bandoneon, the essential musical instrument to the tango. Argentinian wine, cocktails, empanadas, and other hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Tickets are $50. Order today; seating is extremely limited.