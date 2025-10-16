media release: “Temple of Time” invites listeners on a transcendent musical journey that spans centuries and cultures. The program begins with time-honored works from Japan and Europe, then moves through a diverse landscape of compositions shaped by the meeting of East and West. Along the way, the music draws inspiration from Asian philosophies, architecture, and literature—revealing how cultural exchange has shaped artistic expression across time. From ancient traditions to modern interpretations, each piece offers a glimpse into the ways music can transcend borders, reflect shared human values, and create a timeless space where history, place, and spirit converge.

Program to include:

Miyagi Michio, Haru no Umi for koto and violin

Alessandro Scarlatti, Sonata a Quattro No. 4 in D minor

Mori Madoka, Japanese Song Medley, arranged and re-imagined

Daron Hagen, "Genji" for koto and string quartet

Bars will open at 7pm with a selection of wines and cocktails for purchase which have been thoughtfully paired with each piece on the program.

Tickets are $35.

Pioneers in intercultural music, INTERWOVEN is a chamber ensemble that weaves together the historic sonorities of East Asia and Western Europe. Now in its fifth season, the ensemble draws inspiration from its birthplace—New York City, where diverse cultures coexist and flourish. INTERWOVEN emerged in response to anti-AAPI injustice during the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting intercultural understanding and peaceful coexistence through thoughtfully curated, cross-cultural musical collaborations. Through performance, commissioning, and recording, INTERWOVEN celebrates a fusion of traditions, aesthetics, and communities from across the globe.

Yoko Reikano Kimura, koto/voice

Keiko Tokunaga, violin

Andrew Gonzalez, viola

Hikaru Tamaki, cello

Dawn Wohn, guest violin