Interwoven reception

× Expand courtesy Textile Arts Center A collage of images of fiber works. Fiber works in the exhibit "Interwoven" by (clockwise from top left) Tina Rea, Lea Feinstein, Courtney Cosgriff, Sally Miles and Ruth Vander Horck.

media release: The Textile Arts Center of Madison (TAC) is pleased to announce the opening of the exhibition, Interwoven–TAC’s inaugural members show. The exhibition will be on view at TAC’s facility, located at 2436 Pennsylvania Avenue in Madison, from September 13 through October 19, 2024. (Public hours listed below.)

Interwoven, TAC’s annual, non-juried exhibition showcases the wide variety of fiber art practices found amongst its members. The exhibition honors and celebrates TAC’s supporters and gives every TAC member an opportunity to exhibit one of their recent fiber artworks. Works exhibited utilize a variety of fiber art techniques and materials. Techniques include quilting, machine and hand sewing, applique, weaving, knitting, embroidery, punch needle, felting, hand dyeing, crochet, and more. This year's exhibition will feature work by 59 local artists. Please see our website for a full list of participating artists.

TAC will celebrate the opening of Interwoven with a public reception on Friday, September 13 from 5-8pm. This event is free and open to the public. TAC’s public hours for viewing the exhibition will be most Thursdays from noon-4pm and Saturdays from 10am-2pm, September 13 through October 19, 2024. Please see our website for exceptions and more information.

About the Textile Arts Center of Madison

The Textile Arts Center of Madison (TAC) is a hub for the fiber arts community, offering classes and workshops, exhibitions and events, and access to supplies for makers and enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2023 with a vision for a community in which creative expression through textile and fiber arts is celebrated, supported, and accessible to all. Through its programming, TAC celebrates the rich traditions and cultures of fiber craft, and seeks to reflect the diversity of fiber art makers. Visit textileartsmadison.org to learn more.