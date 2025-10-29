media release: Interwoven showcases the wide variety of fiber art practices of TAC’s creative member community. The exhibition honors and celebrates TAC’s supporters and gives every TAC member an opportunity to exhibit one of their recent fiber artworks.

On View: October 29 through December 13, 2025

Reception: Interwoven will be celebrated with a reception during Madison’s city-wide Gallery Night on Friday, November 7 from 5-9pm and with a closing reception taking place in early December. Date and time of the closing reception is TBD—stay tuned!

Submission Process:

You must be a current member of TAC as of the opening date of the show, October 29, 2025, to exhibit your work in Interwoven. If you are not currently a member, please become a new member or renew by visiting our Membership Page.

To participate please complete this submission form. Submissions are due by 11:59 pm on September 25, 2025.

Exhibitions at TAC are generously supported by Paula and David Kraemer, and by Dane Arts with additional funds from the Frautschi and Rowland Foundations, Diane Ballweg, and the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation.

If you are interested in information on supporting TAC’s nonprofit mission, and advancing creative expression through fiber art, please contact us.