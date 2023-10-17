Online
Intimate Partner Violence in LGBTQIA+ Community
Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Join DAIS and A Room of One's Own for a training about Intimate Partner Violence in LGBTQIA+ Community.
This in an in person event at Pinney Library in the Community Room.
The presentation will include:
- Intimate partner violence (IPV) definition, statistics with emphasis on LGBTQIA+ community
- Cycle of violence and LGBTQIA+ power and control tactics
- Unique barriers to leaving violence for the LGBTQIA+ community
- How to support loved ones in our community
- DAIS services and resources & other local resources
This event is part of domestic violence awareness month. Join us to be in community and to discuss these topics in a safer space.
