media release: Join DAIS and A Room of One's Own for a training about Intimate Partner Violence in LGBTQIA+ Community.

This in an in person event at Pinney Library in the Community Room.

The presentation will include:

Intimate partner violence (IPV) definition, statistics with emphasis on LGBTQIA+ community

Cycle of violence and LGBTQIA+ power and control tactics

Unique barriers to leaving violence for the LGBTQIA+ community

How to support loved ones in our community

DAIS services and resources & other local resources

This event is part of domestic violence awareness month. Join us to be in community and to discuss these topics in a safer space.