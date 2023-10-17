Online

Intimate Partner Violence in LGBTQIA+ Community

media release: Join DAIS and A Room of One's Own for a training about Intimate Partner Violence in LGBTQIA+ Community.

This in an in person event at Pinney Library in the Community Room.

The presentation will include:

  • Intimate partner violence (IPV) definition, statistics with emphasis on LGBTQIA+ community
  • Cycle of violence and LGBTQIA+ power and control tactics
  • Unique barriers to leaving violence for the LGBTQIA+ community
  • How to support loved ones in our community
  • DAIS services and resources & other local resources

This event is part of domestic violence awareness month. Join us to be in community and to discuss these topics in a safer space.

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
