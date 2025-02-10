Into the Breach: Exposing Musk’s Illegal Assault on the Privacy Rights of All Americans

media release: Over the past two weeks, unelected billionaire Elon Musk has set in motion what may be the largest data breach in U.S. history. Going from one federal agency to the next, Musk and his loosely defined "Department of Government Efficiency" team have accessed classified information, millions of Americans' sensitive personal and financial data, and the Treasury Department systems that control everything from Social Security payments to tax refunds.

Join our panelists from WIRED, Public Citizen, and the Electronic Privacy Information Center to discuss the unprecedented data-security crisis resulting from the Musk assault on our federal government.