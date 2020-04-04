Into the Forest

press release: Explore the amazing ecology of forests and learn how to identify trees. Led by USRWA Board President Robert Bohanan, an avid biologist, limnologist, ecologist, and naturalist.

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant

Stewart Lake County Park, 3106 Co Hwy JG, Mount Horeb, WI 53572