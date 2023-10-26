Into the Mystic

media release: Traverse the depths of the supernatural with soul readings with our favorite channel and astrologer Rene Heiden, https://soulloveandlight.com/, showcase your most ghoulish garb in our costume challenge, and dance to bewitching beats that’ll rattle the undead.

The FeNix Collective will illuminate the night, presenting artists who seamlessly blend the eerie with the exquisite.

A ghoulishly grand thanks to Tommy Van Ess Realty for conjuring the sponsorship for this spectral soirée!