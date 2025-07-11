Into the Woods

7/11-20, at 7:30 pm on Friday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: A Baker and his wife wish to have a child. Cinderella wishes to attend the King’s festival. Jack wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break that curse. Their paths cross those of Cinderella and Jack, along with Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, two Princes, a Wolf, a Mysterious Man, and a couple of Giants. In the end all of their wishes are granted, but the characters learn that their actions have consequences, and that “happily ever after” may be the biggest fairy tale of all.