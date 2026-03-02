media release: West High School's production of the musical, Into the Woods, with music/lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine.

March 6, 7, 13 & 14 - 7 pm West High School Auditorium

$10 at the door (cash); or purchase online. If tickets are sold out online, 100 tickets are saved for sale at the door

The musical intertwines the plots of several Grimm's fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. You will meet Little Red (and the Wolf), Cinderella, Rapunzel, Jack (from Beanstalk fame), two princes, a witch, a sweet cow, stepsisters, a giant, and more, all in the woods. At the center of the story is the Baker and the Baker's Wife, who are looking to start a family.