Intro to Hellenic Polytheism

media release: Come join Hellenic Polytheists of Madison for a chat and a coffee! Any and all (or none) faith traditions welcome! We host monthly rituals, feasts, and community events! On our google signup form you'll find some introductory reading about the basics of Hellenic Polytheism if you wish. We also have a discord server which you'll find in our signup form for the event! Please do the form if you're coming so we can gauge the size of the group!