Intro to Martial Arts

media release: Join us for a FREE introduction to martial arts workshop and see what makes MKG Madison one of the most unique martial arts programs in the area!

Try out basic techniques and drills under the guidance of head instructor Josh Prior in a welcoming, safe, and fun environment! Whether you’re completely new or you’ve been training martial arts for years, it’s a great way to see if MKG Madison is right for you!

All you need are some comfortable workout clothes and an open mind.

No experience necessary. Register for FREE today - limited spaces are available!