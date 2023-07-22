RSVP for Intro to Acrylic Pour Painting

media release: Sat, July 29, 2023 | 1 – 4 pm | Deadline to register: July 22

$130/person; ages 16+.

Acrylic Pouring is a fun way to create abstract art to enrich your life and enhance your home. Each student will learn how to select and mix colors with pouring medium, choose one of several methods, and complete 1-3 paintings. Students will have the opportunity to try 3 of these different pouring techniques: Dirty Pour, Open cup, Dutch Pour, Flip cup, and Smashes.

Each student will create up to 3 canvases during class, depending on the speed with which you work. All materials are included with registration.

Canvases need to dry for at least three days after pouring, and will have to be picked up at the gallery the following week.

In the event a workshop is canceled due to low enrollment, you will be contacted immediately and refunded entirely. Please review our cancellation policy here.