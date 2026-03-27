RSVP for Intro to Analog Collage

media release: Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 10-2p | Deadline to register: April 12, 2026

$95 + $25 materials fee

Materials Included: Cutting mats, glue, paper/matboard, and found images including books & magazines

What to bring: Exact-o knife, scissors, images, papers & source material you may want to work with

Level: No prior experience necessary. This class is appropriate for artists of any level!

Ages 16+

To register: https://www.riverartsinc.org/analog-collage-jen/

Creating an analog collage piece allows you to create entirely new worlds and subjects from found images and backgrounds. Whether you’re interested in approaching collage from a surrealist angle (the artist’s main focus) or from a more abstract or mosaic perspective, at Intro to Analog Collage, you will learn the basics of using found images to create your own works of art. We’ll discuss different methods of making art using collage, and I’ll provide source material from which we will cut out, place, and glue into position the images, backgrounds, and textures that will become your unique creation.

Artist Bio: Jen Schultz is an analog collage artist from Eau Claire also known as @robottraveler. Her work often oscillates between the intrinsic beauty found in nature and a slight obsession with retro-futurism. Schultz graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, with a Bachelors degree in Art/Illustration. Her work has been featured on the cover of Volume One magazine, on book covers, album art, event and concert posters and in several gallery exhibits in Wisconsin.

“All of my analog collage work begins with found images. Whether it’s vintage photos in books or illustrations from old magazines, I always start with a compelling image that makes me feel something. Culture today is so image-saturated that I truly enjoy recycling found images to give them new life and meaning.”

–J. Schultz