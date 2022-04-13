ONLINE: Intro to Community Organizing

press release: WISDOM is coordinating a new 5-Week Intro to Community Organizing training via Zoom every Wednesday evening from April 13 through May 11.

The five sessions will each be from 6:30-8:00 pm, and they are free of charge! Make a note of it, and think of who (including yourself) you'd like to have know more about WISDOM and how we work to build a community that can be effective in working for racial and economic equity.

For more information on how to register for the course, contact David Liners at office@wisdomwisconsin.org