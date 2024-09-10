Intro to Generative Art

media release: With generative art, we write code that includes some random elements, and then the code makes an infinite amount of art. In this workshop, Steve Hingle will take you from zero code experience to producing the image shown here. You must bring your own laptop (any kind). We're meeting in the Madison main library, room 104. There's no program you need to download; we'll use a free online code editor. We'll be coding in JavaScript using the p5.js library, which adds additional functionality.

More about p5js: https://p5js.org/

Free, Limited to 20. Please rsvp by emailing stevesmakerspace@gmail.com or signup with Madison Digital Artists on Meetup.com.

In order to save your project, you'll need to sign up for a free account with p5js, so I recommend doing that ahead of time here:

https://editor.p5js.org/signup

(p5js is created by a nonprofit, and I have not received any spam from them.)

We'll start with a barebones sketch found here: https://editor.p5js.org/ StevesMakerspace/sketches/ GsFJZqqdq

Now that you're signed up, you will be able to duplicate the sketch so you can edit it (file, duplicate). If you don't get to these steps before the workshop, you can still show up.

About Steve: I've been coding generative art for two years, and have created 15 NFT art projects. I teach others to code generative art mostly through my YouTube channel, Steve's Makerspace.