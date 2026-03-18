Intro to Hyrox

media release: Sunday March 29, 1:00-2:30pm, Allegro Fitness, 813 Post Road, Madison, WI 53713

Allegro Fitness invites the public to this free event! If you're training for a Hyrox fitness race, or just Hyrox-curious, this is your chance to learn more. First we'll go over what a Hyrox is all about and the movement standards. Then, you'll get to complete a workout. We'll close out with info about our May 9th full Hyrox simulation, and Q&A time so you can get inside info from experienced racers who are eager to share with you. Come ready to sweat, learn, and be inspired! All fitness and experience levels are welcome, and all movements can be modified as needed.