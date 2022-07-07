media release:Ever wanted to dance to the jazz of the 1920s and 1930s? Join us at the Madison Circus Space for a month of swing dancing instruction! We’ll show you basic Lindy Hop moves and rhythms to get you social dancing. No partner or experience required!

Our classes will run weekly for 4 weeks: July 7, 14, 21, and 28.

7:00-8:15PM: Intro to Lindy Hop A (6-count)

Lindy Hop A focuses on 6-count rhythms and moves, along with fundamental Lindy Hop technique and style.

8:30-9:45PM: Intro to Lindy Hop B (8-count)

Lindy Hop B focuses on 8-count rhythms and moves, including the quintessential swing-out!

For the safety of our dancers, proof of vaccination and masking will be required to dance.Register for classes at the door or by emailing us at: info<at>jumptownswing.com. For more information, visit our website at http://jumptownswing.com/

Location: Madison Circus Space; 2082 Winnebago St Madison, WI, US 53704

Cost: $40