RSVP for Intro to Linocut
Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Workshop with Lydia Zoells
16+
Tuesdays, July 29th - Aug 5th 6:00 - 8:00 pm
$80
Learn the basics of linocut printmaking in this two-day workshop! On day one, explore the history of the medium and start carving your own image into a linoleum block. On day two, bring your design to life using hand-printing techniques—on paper, fabric, or other surfaces of your choice. Registration deadline: 7/22/25
Info
Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Lectures & Seminars
Arts Notices