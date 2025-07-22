RSVP for Intro to Linocut

media release: Workshop with Lydia Zoells

16+

Tuesdays, July 29th - Aug 5th 6:00 - 8:00 pm

$80

Learn the basics of linocut printmaking in this two-day workshop! On day one, explore the history of the medium and start carving your own image into a linoleum block. On day two, bring your design to life using hand-printing techniques—on paper, fabric, or other surfaces of your choice. Registration deadline: 7/22/25